How far Kentuckians have to drive for an abortion now

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is a trigger state, which means the Supreme Court ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade makes abortion immediately illegal in the state.

The nearest abortion clinic to Kentucky is Planned Parenthood in Bloomington, Indiana, which is a three-hour drive from Lexington. Without a car, the trip could take six hours by three buses.

Planned Parenthood Bloomington is a two-hour drive from Louisville and Owensboro. It's three hours from Bowling Green but the trek could take nearly 10.5 hours via four buses.

For people in other cities throughout Kentucky, the distance could be much farther.

Where is abortion legal? See how far you'd have to travel for care.

The ACLU of Kentucky said in a statement that its client, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, “has stopped providing care while our legal team analyzes the court’s opinion and how it relates to federal and Kentucky laws.”.

EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville is, or at least was, the only licensed abortion clinic in Kentucky.

But as the Supreme Court precedent in Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday morning, leaders in states where abortion remains legal are extending invitations.

North Carolina's governor said women can still obtain reproductive health care in the state despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday.