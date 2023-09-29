How Head Start programs in Kentucky would be impacted by a government shutdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The potential government shutdown could force Head Start classrooms in Kentucky to close down, depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

Impacts won't be immediate, said John Mountjoy, the executive director of Kentucky Head Start Association, which represents the independent programs across the commonwealth.

"Kentucky's Head Start programs are not going to be impacted necessarily on that day, but what we are going to see if that shutdown were to last days or weeks or even until December, you'll begin to see programs not getting their funding, programs not getting the federal funding they need," Mountjoy said.

If that does happen, potentially classrooms would close, staff would be laid off, and kids wouldn't get the services they need.

"These children are going to fall remarkably behind," he said.

Head Start benefits more than 15,000 students in Kentucky, helping to make sure they don't fall behind at an early age, along with providing some wraparound services.

Along with services in the classroom, they also provide certain Healthcare services.

"If we were to see a long term government shutdown and a lack of funding for Head Start you end of hurting the families most vulnerable across the commonwealth, these are the folks these programs were developed for, and if their not getting those services from Head Start, then their just not getting them," he said.