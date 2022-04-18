How increased food prices impacted families on Easter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Supermercado Grocery Store in Lexington was busy Sunday as people made last-minute purchases for Easter meals. Those meals have been more expensive than ever before due to inflation.

Consumer price inflation increased 8.5% in March on an annual basis.

“The prices are like getting high, gas is getting high I guess everything is getting higher,” said Lionel Rodriguez, who was shopping at the store,. “You used to spend $100 for a family reunion, now you spend 200, 250.”

The holiday has forced inflation-increased prices to be felt just that much more as many extended families gather for the first time since prices started to soar.

In the Hispanic community, many families are having their meals together, which helps to offset the high prices, said Denise Hernandez. Hispanic families may be impacted more than some other families because they are typically larger, with more children, she said.

“It’s meant that they’ve had to budget a lot of their things so many have to start working double shifts, triple shifts, not even have enough time to be with their families,” Hernandez said.

