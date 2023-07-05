How people in Lexington spent July 4th without electric

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Items on the July Fourth grill typically include burgers and hot dogs, not bacon and sausage.

Yet, that breakfast meal was on Robert Harris’s grill Tuesday morning in Lexington. He doesn't have much of a choice because he’s still without power.

“It has been a struggle,” Harris said.

He’s had to throw out much of his food, which means once power comes back on, he’ll need to restock.

“It's already rough after the pandemic and stuff like this doesn't make it any better,” Harris said.

While Harris cooks breakfast, one of his neighbors, Josh Gomez, works with his wife to clean up their yard. They have been forced to sleep in their basement because it’s so hot upstairs.

“It's just uncomfortable, it's miserable, it's gonna be 90 out today, 90 out tomorrow, we don't know when we're getting power,” Gomez said.

Parents with kids have had the challenge of finding things to keep their kids occupied.

Matthew Boyd said his kids stayed in a tent Monday night. They have been playing traditional games, he said. He hopes they are making the best of a bad situation.

