How severe flooding worsened Floyd County's stray dog problem

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For almost a year, we've been bringing you stories about the severe flooding in eastern Kentucky—and the people that were displaced because of it.

But the animals living there were also affected.

Since July, many have been surrendered and others simply dumped on the side of the road.

Local and city officials said this is starting to become a safety issue and there isn't an easy solution.

Animal shelter worker Kimberly Ousley's scars also tell the story of another growing issue.

"I was bitten by a stray dog today," she explained.

Since July's record flooding, more loose, and sometimes violent animals are hitting the streets of Floyd County.

Now, whether they are dropped off by animal control or surrendered by overwhelmed owners, most of them end up at the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

"We are definitely overrun. We are often at capacity most of the week," she said.

And they aren't going out as fast as they're coming in.

With only 34 dogs adopted out of the over 850 stray or surrendered animals brought in in 2022.

"Due to the capacity at the shelter, it's almost impossible for someone to come in that same day and drop off an animal," Ousley said.

When shelter volunteers can't take them in, some end up with Dr. Shawn Tussey at the Beaver Creek Vet Hospital.

"They have nothing to do with them. They are stuck with a stray dog around their home," he said.

But he can only do so much before he too is forced to turn intakes away.

"Some just leave well enough alone and let the stray run off," Tussey said.

Restarting the stray dog cycle all over again.

Missy Allen with the Floyd County Judge Executive's Office hopes new laws will help.

"What are we going to do now and what are we going to do moving forward," she said.

She said she's working on a new ordinance that could require all pets to be collared and registered with their proper shots.

"We know that we have to address this and let people know this is serious."

Allen said they hope to have an ordinance in place in the next three months.