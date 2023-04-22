How 'Thunder Over Louisville' got its spark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Thunder Over Louisville" is a well-known annual event in Kentucky that happens before the first Saturday of May.

In the summer of 1988, a state park in western Kentucky was home to the Kentucky Derby Festival Board and Staff for their annual workshop planning.

The board meeting was split into groups to work on various events, including the first opening ceremonies of the Derby Festival.

The first event was held at Chow Wagon on the river, which involved a live stage introducing the festival theme song, a balloon release, and daytime firework shells.

Not only were there about 10,000 people who showed up, but the event was aired on television.

This was just the beginning of "Thunder Over Louisville" and what later led to doing the show at night.

According to Kentucky Derby Festival, "Thunder Over Louisville" is one of the largest firework shows in the country.

For more information about the event, go to Thunder Day Information | Thunder Over Louisville.