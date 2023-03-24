How to become an organ donor in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It's easy to become an organ donor and anyone who might be interested can sign up online or in person at their local motor vehicle department.

Kentuckians can register here to become an organ donor. Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up.

When you sign up in your state, you're giving permission to donate your organs when you die. Usually, that means dying in a hospital and on artificial support. You will stay on your state's registry unless you remove yourself.

Do you want to donate while you're alive? There's a different process, learn more.

For the fifth consecutive year, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) has once again broken its record of saving lives.