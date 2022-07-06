How to protect yourself against summertime pests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While most people aren’t the biggest fans of the summer heat, some bugs and insects become a lot more active in hot and humid weather.

It has pest control experts like Matt Christensen buckling up for a busy summer of handling these pests.

“Every insect is different,” Christensen said.

“Spring to summer ants activity is always going to be fairly heavy throughout the summer. You have stinging insects. They’re going to be a heavy portion of our calls coming up. Everything from paper wasps to bees to hornets.”

Christensen has been in the pest control business for 22 years, working through multiple companies including Truly Nolan in Lexington.

He’s been seeing ants and bees coming on strong with how hot this summer has started.

Also in the mix are pests he calls “occasional invaders” that are becoming more active to avoid the summer heat.

“Ground beetles, crickets. Earwigs are one I’ve seen an increase in. They seek out cool moist areas and can come up into your home through expansion cracks,” Christensen said.

When it comes to preventing these pests from coming in your home, Christensen stresses the importance of checking window and door frames for any cracks that bugs can slip through.

If any are found, get them sealed immediately.

Humidity also plays a factor in insect activity, particularly mosquitoes.

Christensen recommends long sleeved clothing to protect as much skin as possible and bug spray as the best defenses.

However, when it comes to using stronger grade insecticides, Christensen issued a word of caution if using them without professional help.

“Read the labels thoroughly. Follow the specific directions. If they ask for a specific amount with water, don’t double or triple it. That can create issues where you’re overexposing yourself and your family to what are harsh chemicals. These are poisons,” Christensen said.

The Fayette County Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes Thursday, July 7 from 3-6 a.m. in parts of Lexington due to high numbers of mosquitoes collected in monitoring traps.