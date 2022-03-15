How to save at the pump; Kentucky's average gas price is $4.03

(LEX 18) — There are some ways to save money at the gas pump amid these record high prices and the start of spring break travel season.

Kentucky's current gas price average is $4.03 and Lexington's is $4.01.

While the car is in park, turn it off and don't leave it running, not even to warm it up.

Travel light: don't keep heavy items in the back. Moving additional weight—like bike racks and gear—requires more fuel.

Keep your car in good shape. That means being in the habit of checking your tire pressure and keeping up with maintenance.

"Anytime an engine is not maintained properly, that means something's not functioning properly. So you're not going to get the best fuel economy when a pump or hose isn't working or a belt or bushing or bearing something that's causing that vehicle to struggle." said Lauren Fix, automotive expert, Car Coach Reports.

As for what the Biden administration is doing to address the issue?

U.S. officials say the country is quietly eyeing Saudi Arabia and the UAE to increase production and offset surging oil prices.

But in order for that to happen, U.S. officials will have to address its severely strained relationships with both countries.