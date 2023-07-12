How will sports betting work in Kentucky once it starts?

Sports betting in Kentucky begins on September 7th for in-person wagering and September 28th for online wagering.

What sports will Kentuckians be able to bet on?

People should be able to bet on most major sporting events, according to Rep. Michael Meredith, the primary sponsor of Kentucky's sports betting bill.

The law allows betting on professional sports, college sports, amateur sports, e-sports and international events like the Olympics and World Cup. It also allows wagering on "any other event authorized by the racing commission."

"We wanted to get as many people out of the illegal, unregulated marketplace and into the regulated, state marketplace that we could. And part of that is offering the types of wagers that are generally offered across the nation and in those illegal and unregulated marketplaces," explained Meredith.

However, there are some limitations. Betting on amateur youth sporting events or on elementary, middle, and high school games is not allowed in Kentucky.

How old do you need to be to place a bet?

Kentucky's law allows anyone 18 and older to participate. Many other states set their age requirement at 21. But Meredith says Kentucky wanted to stay consistent with its other wagering laws already in place. He explains that horse racing and the lottery currently allow people 18 or older to participate.

