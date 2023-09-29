How would a government shutdown impact military families?

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a matter of hours until an impending government shutdown.

What does this mean for members of the military and veterans? One veteran says a potential disruption to pay is a form of betrayal to those who have served.

"It is the biggest form of betrayal that I think could ever happen to someone who serves this country," said Jeremy Harrell with Veteran's Club.

Harrell's role is to be a voice for fellow veterans. With a government shutdown impending, he says our country's military personnel shouldn't have to be caught in the middle.

"We have to do better about how we come to agreements and not use the folks who serve our country," said Harrell.

The clock is ticking for a deal to be reached. In the meantime, the VA says medical centers would stay open. Benefits would still be processed and delivered, including compensation and pension. The VA says benefits regional offices would close, and grounds would not be maintained at the national cemeteries.

Pay for currently serving military doesn't look promising, though they'd still be protecting the country.

"It is the biggest form of betrayal that I think could ever happen to someone who serves this country," said Harrell.

With many military families living paycheck to paycheck, this raises the question as to how they would pay for groceries or even childcare.