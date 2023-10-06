How would you like to spend the night in a bourbon barrel?

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A weekend getaway sounds good to anybody.

Distance yourself from everyday life just for a bit in exchange for a relaxing stay at a hotel or cabin.

Maybe you're making some stops along Kentucky's Bourbon Trail and are looking for a place to crash.

Well, there's a new place for you to do that falls right in line with the bourbon theme.

Bourbon Barrel Retreats in Lawrenceburg.

"We really wanted you to feel like you’re inside a bourbon barrel," co-owner Christina Happeny said.

“We wanted everyone to be comfortable and obviously have enough space.”

You can reserve one of the seven cabins made in the likeness of the millions of barrels filling distillery rick houses across the state.

The product of Tony and Christina Happeny, Ohio natives that have done their fair share of property management, including glamping (luxury camping if you don't know) experiences in Tennessee.

The couple were looking for a new spot to expand their footprint, and found about 50 acres on Bardstown Road in Anderson County to do just that.

“We were searching for something. We found this area. The lack of accommodations for the amount of people coming here to Kentucky and settled on bourbon barrels. It made sense for the area," Tony Happeny said.

It was a quick process to get these barrel cabins rolling.

Concrete was laid on the retreat space in February, seven barrels fully built and furnished in that time until now, with three more barrels still in the works for the coming months.

As Tony Happeny said, this was an effort to expand lodging options in the more rural areas along the bourbon trail.

“As long as it wasn’t monsooning, we worked seven days a week. 10-12 hour days to just kind of crank it out," Christina Happeny said.

"I think we were a little ambitious on our timeline but we made it work and got open by fall so we’re super happy about it.”

An added experience at Bourbon Barrel Retreats is helping guide you along the bourbon trail.

The Happeny's will happily help guests optimize their visits to get the most out of their time.

“The first time we visited I think we went from Woodford to Maker’s Mark which is quite a drive. We had no idea. We’d never been up here," Christina Happeny said.

"So we’re going to help facilitate that and plan out where to go in a strategic manner so they aren’t wasting their time in the car.”

The Happeny's have worked hard to make an immersive and intimate experience for their guests.

Even spending the night out by the campfire area with their guests to encourage feedback, which has been all positive so far.

“Everyone has said it’s the most unique thing they’ve ever seen. They loved it. Kind of a perfect cap to their bourbon trip," Tony Happeny said.

Bourbon Barrel Retreats are located at 4814 Bardstown Road in Lawrenceburg.

