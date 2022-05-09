Huck and Ethan, two dogs that survived horrible abuse, meet at the Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two dogs that survived horrible abuse cases finally got to meet face to face.

The reunion happened Monday at the Lexington Humane Society. Huck was found earlier this year in Lexington with horrific injuries, and Ethan was left near dead last year outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville.

Both somehow survived and found their forever homes.

The two have been writing each other over social media for the past few months and on Monday, they met in person. The two instantly hit it off.

"Even though they had very difficult, unique stories, every story is just that. It's unique within itself," said Meghan Hawkins, Director of Community Engagement with the Lexington Humane Society. "We don't take it for granted that we all have other dogs and cats with similar stories. Each one is special, and each one you're grateful to see the outcome, and you're grateful to see them live happy and healthy lives, because of our involvement and people that support us."

They hope to be able to get the two together again in the future.