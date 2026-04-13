Human remains found following Whitley County house fire, KSP investigating

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that human remains were found following a house fire on Lot-Mud Creek Road in Whitley County on April 11.

According to KSP, the South Whitley Fire Department was on the scene and found the remains after the fire was extinguished.

KSP says the Whitley County Coroner's Office responded and pronounced the unidentified person dead, and requested an autopsy to be conducted.

According to KSP, no foul play is suspected, but the investigation remains ongoing.