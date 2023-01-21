Watch Now
Human remains found in Boyle County, KSP investigating

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 12:09:38-05

PERRYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County Friday night.

According to officials, the Richmond KSP post was contacted around 7:00 p.m. after someone discovered what was possible to be human remains.

The investigation shows that human skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville.

The Boyle County Coroner took the remains to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP at 859-623-2404.

