GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's office is investigating after discovering human remains in the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve.

Officials say the Garrard County coroner removed the remains and will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Garrard County Sheriff's Office at (859) 792-3023.

