Human remains found in Kentucky identified as Tennessee man missing since 2018

(LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee reports that human remains found in McCreary County, Kentucky, have been identified as a Tennessee man who has been missing since 2018.

According to officials, the remains found on October 14, 2023, were identified as William "Will" Cross, who was reported missing on May 18, 2018.

A report from the McCreary Journal says the remains were discovered by a teenager while hiking in a wooded area near a stream on Sweeney Drive in Revelo. The following day, according to their report, Southeast Search and Rescue, Inc. members located additional remains using tools and a cadaver dog.

The McCreary Journal notes that the lengthy identification process "involved forensic, anthropological, and DNA experts from multiple states."

Officials say that the family has been notified and asked for privacy.