Human remains found in Ohio identified as missing Kentucky woman

(LEX NEWS) — Human remains found in a vehicle in Ohio have been identified as Debra Wireman, a missing woman from Kentucky, according to the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Wireman's vehicle was located on July 3, in Clermont County, Ohio, after detectives there received a notification identifying the vehicle as belonging to a missing person. Human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department reported.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office positively identified the remains as Wireman on July 7, the department added.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is conducting the ongoing death investigation. Flemingsburg PD said it will not release additional information out of respect for Wireman's family and the integrity of the investigation.

"While this is not the outcome any of us hoped and prayed for, we are thankful that Debra has been found and that her family can now begin to receive the closure they deserve," the department said.