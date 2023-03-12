Human remains found on NKU campus, officials investigating

(LEX 18) — Humans remains were found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on Sunday afternoon in a wooded area near the soccer stadium.

According to the NKU Police Department, an individual who was on campus for soccer related activities walked behind the stadium and discovered what looked to be decomposed human remains.

Police responded to the scene, along with a detective who contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist in the investigation.

The coroner arrived on the scene to help in the investigation as well.

NKU officials say the situation poses no danger to the campus and the initial investigation does not suggest foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by NKU police, Highland Heights police, the incident response team, and the coroner.