Hundreds gather at vigil to remember 8-year-old killed in accident

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of Kentucky children gathered in the outfield of a Corbin baseball field to remember and celebrate the life of a boy killed in a basketball accident outside his home.

Eli Hill loved the game of baseball and sports in general. His number 18 was displayed proudly on the pitcher’s mound. His teammates will now wear a patch on their helmets in Hill’s memory.

“He was a joy to be around and see the love and excitement he had for others,” said Jacob Baker.

His principal described Eli as special, saying there were many ways in which he was different in a beautiful way.

One of his teachers, Morgan Taylor, said Hill would regularly make him laugh in her classes.

She talked about being in similar shoes to Eli’s parents. She lost her brother Dirk Shelton, a Kentucky Airmen, who died from brain injuries sustained on a training mission in 2014.

“Show me why, why do these things have to happen to good people? Why do we have to feel this hurt here on earth?” Taylor said. “There's no answer, there's nothing that makes it easier.”

His parents, Adam and Ashley Hill, spoke near the end of the vigil.

“One of my biggest fears is this support system that has been so amazing will fade, I beg you don't let that happen,” Adam Hill said.

To honor Eli, they asked people to commit themselves to Christ.

Hill, in addition, warned people that a fake gofundme has been circulating on social media. If they do decide to raise money, it will come at a later time, he said.