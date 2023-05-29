Hundreds gather for Camp Nelson Memorial Day ceremony

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds filled Camp Nelson in Nicholasville for their annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Organizers said this was the event's largest crowd to date.

Camp Nelson served as a hospital, headquarters and safe haven for soldiers during the American Civil War.

Now the cemetery is a final resting place for just under 18,000 military veterans and their spouses.

Speakers and performers spoke about the importance of recognizing the camp's significance in 2023.

One of the spectators, Robert Webb, is a Vietnam veteran who buried 15 friends at Camp Nelson so far.

"I come here every year just to fellowship with my ongoing people. They are gone and I can still feel their presence," said Webb.

The city of Nicholasville recently announced they would be donating another 12 acres for the cemetery's expansion.

