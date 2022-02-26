Hundreds gather to pray with Kentucky Ukrainian Community

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people in the Bluegrass gathered Friday to support members of the Ukrainian community in Kentucky.

They sang and prayed outside of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Nicholasville.

Many members of church told LEX18 they still have family and friends in Ukraine, and are worried about their safety.

"I just spoke with my sister and they asking to pray because they heard they will be bombing our city, where they live,” said Pastor Yaroslav “Jerry” Boyechko.

LEX 18

Beverly Johnson-Miller, who is not a member of the church, organized the gathering.

She said her message was “We love you, we stand with you, we care deeply about this crisis."

