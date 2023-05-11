Hundreds light up the sky to honor 21-year-old killed in Lexington shooting

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds lit up the night sky on Wednesday in honor of Clinton Brown.

Brown, 21, was shot last week near UK's campus. Hundreds from the community, including those from the schools, lit lanterns in Brown's honor. Those in attendance say this was to keep the sky lit, given how many shared stories of how Brown would be the light in other people's lives.

LEX 18

"We're a community that stands behind each other," said Tamika Strong, whose son and Brown were close friends. "We support one another when things happen. We're always quick to come, there's always support. There's love. We really do stand behind each other here."

Strong estimated about 500 people in attendance. She adds that the turnout shows just how many lives Brown touched and the strong community support.

