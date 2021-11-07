Hundreds turn out to Casey County teen's funeral

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people flooded into the Casey County High School gymnasium Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to a student who died in a motorcycle crash on November 2.

Jordan Watson, 17, was a senior at Casey County High School. He was on his way home from visiting his fiance in Danville, when a car pulled up in front of his motorcycle, leading to a crash.

"The shock is somewhat letting up and the grief is beginning now," Karen Black, his great-aunt, said. "The family is holding up as well as they can, but we just miss him so bad already."

Black said Watson had a "heart of gold" and always had a smile on his face.

Watson had a passion for motorcycles. In a fitting tribute, the Casey County Middle School was filled with motorcycles Sunday afternoon.

Black said some of the riders did not know her nephew but came to give their condolences.

"These people have come through the visitation line and they didn't even know Jordan," Black said. "So that tells you the type of people they are. They're good people."

After the funeral, the motorcyclists accompanied Watson's casket on the way to his gravesite.

The funeral for Brooklyn Clements, the other Casey County student killed in a crash last week, will be held this week.

Visitations will be held at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home on Monday from 4 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 5:00 at the Casey County High School gym.

Visitors will be welcome to arrive beginning at 4:00.