Hunter Hills Elementary School evacuated after gas odor detected in cafeteria

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hunter Hills Elementary School was evacuated Friday morning after a strong natural gas odor was reported at the building.

Lily Fire & Rescue says they responded to the school at 8325 S. U.S. 25 at approximately 8:35 a.m. after receiving a report of the odor.

According to officials, crews used a calibrated gas monitoring device to check the building's exterior and found no elevated readings. An interior walkthrough revealed elevated readings in the cafeteria and kitchen area, specifically near cooking appliances.

Officials say no elevated readings were detected in or near any classrooms.

As a precaution, students and faculty were evacuated from the building. Exterior doors and windows were opened to ventilate the space and clear any residual odor. School staff provided beverages to students and faculty during the evacuation, according to officials.

According to officials, school personnel and fire department personnel worked together to identify the suspected source of the gas. The equipment involved was taken out of service pending inspection by a qualified service representative and any necessary repairs. School officials made alternative arrangements for student lunches.

Officials say no injuries were reported.