Hurricane Ian after the storm: Florida cats up for adoption at Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cats from Florida animal shelters are stealing hearts at the Lexington Humane Society.

24 of them made the 13-hour trip to LHS and arrived around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

"Without people that support us and help us we wouldn't be able to help others," LHS Director of Community Engagement Meghan Hawkins said. "So because of them and their support we can reach out and help beyond state lines."

"They seem to have adjusted really well!" Hawkins said. "We're really grateful for that."

They were sent to Lexington so shelters could make room for homeless pets after Hurricane Ian hit.

"When the call was out to help these animals in need during the crisis, of course, we're very eager to help out," Hawkins said.

For Maci Seastrand-Stone, that backstory makes Houdini all the more magical for her.

"Yea I want him more," she said, eyes gleaming.

As of Tuesday, 10 of the 24 cats sent to LHS are up for adoption. The rest will be available throughout the week.

"The goal is to find a forever home for them and in the middle of all of this tragedy and devastation I think it's just a bright light and a beacon of hope for all involved," Hawkins said.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the cats can do so from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.