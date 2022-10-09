Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia has hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast after lashing Colombia’s San Andres Island.

The weakened storm is expected to emerge over the Pacific as well.

Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

A few hours later, its winds had dipped to 70 mph as it pushed across Nicaragua with heavy rains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Julia was centered about 65 miles east-northeast of Managua Sunday morning and was moving west at 15 mph.

It says life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday.