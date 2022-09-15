Hurst family turns grief into hope after 18-year-old Jill's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County mom, Christy Hurst, is turning her heartbreak into hope.

On Thursday, she helped raise money for Donate Life Kentucky in memory of her daughter, Jill.

Jill was 18 years old when she died in a car crash in 2019. Since she proudly checked "yes" to being an organ donor on her driver's license, she was able to save five lives through organ donation when she died.

"She has helped families to have Christmases and birthdays and family vacations and just a day with their loved one," Hurst said.

Donate Life Kentucky gently guided the Hurst family through the organ donation process, and the Hursts have been committed to spreading awareness for them ever since.

That included participating in "Give for Good" on Thursday. It's a 24-hour online event to raise money for nonprofits across the state, including Donate Life.

"To honor her, we can come here and do this," Hurst said. "We can raise money for recipients and aftercare and whatever they need because Jill herself was a giver."

"Not only are we raising funds. The critical funds needed to save lives on this day, but we are also raising awareness," Donate Life KY Philanthropy Director Shannon Adkins said.

Adkins said every day, more than 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a lifesaving transplant. Waiting on someone like Jill Hurst, who said yes and whose choice has taken something so tragic and made it good.

To donate to "Give for Good" in memory of Jill, you can click here.