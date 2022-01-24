Watch
I-64 W completely shutdown at northern 75/64 split due to serious wreck

LEX 18
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 20:13:47-05

LEXINGTON, (LEX 18) — I-64 West is completely shutdown at the northern 75/64 split due to a serious wreck.

According to Lexington Police, the driver lost control of their car but no word on what the cause was.

According to Lexington traffic management, one car was reported on fire.

All traffic on I-75 North or South must continue on I-75.

The wreck is under investigation.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

