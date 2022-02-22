I-64 W in Franklin county is closed due to an accident, overturned semi truck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared an image of an overturned semi near exit 53B.

Traffic was expected to be moving again around 5 p.m.

According to the Lexington Traffic Management Center, on I-64 W near mile marker 50 an accident occurred. The expected time to clear the area will take three to four hours, adding to the original wait time.