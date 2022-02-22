I-64 W in Franklin county is closed due to an accident, overturned semi truck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared an image of an overturned semi near exit 53B.
Traffic was expected to be moving again around 5 p.m.
According to the Lexington Traffic Management Center, on I-64 W near mile marker 50 an accident occurred. The expected time to clear the area will take three to four hours, adding to the original wait time.
UPDATE 4:23 pm:
I-64W at Exit 53 in Franklin Co is expected to be shutdown for an additional 3-4 hours due to a collision near the 50 MM. https://t.co/tEfEsbm4GR
— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) February 22, 2022