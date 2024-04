CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that I-64 westbound between Olive Hill and Morehead at mile marker 151 is blocked due to a semi crash.

According to officials, the interstate will be blocked for an unknown time.

A detour is set up at I-64 exit 156, KY 2 to US 60 west to Morehead, then KY 32 to return to I-64 at exit 137.

Officials say to expect heavy traffic and delays if traveling in the area.