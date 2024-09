UPDATE: Sept. 23 at 8:35 a.m.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reports that I-75 northbound at mile marker 29 is back open after a crash that happened on Monday morning.

Original Story:

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reports that I-75 northbound at mile marker 29 is shut down due to a crash on Monday morning.

Officials ask drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.