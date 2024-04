(LEX 18) — Interstate 75 is currently shut down at Exit 90 Northbound, according to Richmond police.

Police say that traffic can get off at the Exit 90 off-ramp and then be diverted to get back on the on-ramp at Exit 90.

The post on social media advises that drivers follow directions from emergency personnel and use caution in the area.

Check back with LEX 18 for the latest updates on-air and online.