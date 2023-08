LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed just past exit 99 near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

All we have confirmed is that a person has been injured in an unknown incident.

We're working to find out what exactly has caused this closure. We have a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.