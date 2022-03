LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Part of I-75 southbound is down to one lane after a tractor-trailer went off the road and into an embankment.

The incident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. Friday at the 118-mile marker near the northern split of I-75 and I-64. The truck driver told police that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and had minor injuries.

Crews are working to remove the tractor-trailer and expect to have all lanes reopen later in the day.