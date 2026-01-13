I-75 southbound in Laurel County back open following deadly crash, sheriff reports

UPDATE: Jan. 13 at 7:10 a.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that I-75 southbound at mile marker 46 in Laurel County is back open following a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Original Story:

I-75 southbound near mile marker 46 in Laurel County is shut down Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the crash occurred around 3 a.m. and that the road is expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigate.

According to the sheriff's office, a detour is set up at exit 49 by the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.