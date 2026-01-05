I-75 southbound reopens after overnight closure in Lexington, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-75 has reopened for the morning commute on Monday after being shut down overnight due to a police presence in Lexington, according to police.

Lexington police say the southbound lanes of I-75 were closed late Sunday night at the 120-mile marker, near the Iron Works Pike exit for the Kentucky Horse Park.

According to Lexington police, they were assisting Scott County law enforcement with traffic control during the incident. The nature of the police presence that prompted the closure remains unclear.

Officials have not released information about whether anyone was injured during the incident.

LEX 18 has reached out to the Scott County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.