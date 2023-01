LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting I-75 southbound is shut down between the Livingston and London exits (mile marker 46) due to a crash.

Drivers are advised to exit southbound at Mile 49 (Livingston exit).

The interstate southbound at mile marker 46 will be closed for several hours.

KSP is on scene and investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.