I-75 Southbound still slow-moving near 102 mm and Clays Ferry Bridge, reports say

(LEX 18) — According to Lexington Traffic Management Center's Twitter, Police advise that traffic is still slow on I-75S between the 102 MM and the Clays Ferry Bridge.
The slowest area is near the 99 MM just before the bridge. Additional snow plows and salt have been requested due to the amount of ice on the roadway.
UPDATE:
— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 7, 2022