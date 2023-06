I-75N is shut down at Exit 110 (Winchester Rd) due to investigation of a serious collision at the southern split reportedly involving a pedestrian, semi, and another vehicle.

All northbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 110 to Winchester Rd until further notice. The road is expected to reopen in about 45 minutes.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials tell us there are no expecting charges for drivers.

Stay with us for the latest updates.