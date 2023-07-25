'I about had a heart attack': Lexington man wins $100,000 in scratch-off prize

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX18) — A Lexington man has won $100,000 after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Charles Hanley was at a restaurant recently when he scratched off the $30 scratch-off ticket he purchased at the Kroger on Leestown Road in Lexington.

“I about had a heart attack,” said Hanley as he described the moment he read the winning prize amount on his lottery ticket.

Hanley told lottery officials that he typically doesn’t scratch off the entire ticket, but “this time was different.”

After scratching off the winning number “53,” Hanley found out he just won $100,000.

In disbelief, Hanley called their brother over to double-check the ticket.

Kentucky Lottery

Lottery ticket Hanley then texted his wife to call him, according to officials. Due to recent car troubles, his wife assumed the call would be bad news regarding their car, but the information she received was much more significant.

“Don’t lie to me about that; that’s just mean,” she said when she finally got the news that her husband had just won $100,000 through the Kentucky Lottery.

After taxes, Hanley took home $71,500. Hanley and his wife plan to use the winnings towards continuing the renovation of their kitchen and even possibly putting some earnings towards their mortgage.

Kroger will also receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.