'I actually started crying': Man wins $150,000 after purchasing $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

VALLEY STATION, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Valley Station man won $150,00 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Louisville.

According to lottery officials, Charles Stallard stopped at Price Less Foods on Dixie Highway to get groceries and bought a $5 50X The Cash lottery ticket.

When scratching off the ticket, Stallard says he revealed the 50X symbol, meaning he won the top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

Lottery officials say he walked away with $108,000 after taxes.

Stallard says he plans to fix his boat, pay everything off, and fish for the rest of the year.

Price Less Foods will get $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.