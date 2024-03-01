Watch Now
News

Actions

'I actually started crying': Man wins $150,000 after purchasing $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

Untitled design - 2024-03-01T101820.055.png
Kentucky Lottery
Untitled design - 2024-03-01T101820.055.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 10:34:19-05

VALLEY STATION, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Valley Station man won $150,00 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Louisville.

According to lottery officials, Charles Stallard stopped at Price Less Foods on Dixie Highway to get groceries and bought a $5 50X The Cash lottery ticket.

When scratching off the ticket, Stallard says he revealed the 50X symbol, meaning he won the top prize.

$150,000 50X The Cash 2-12-24 Stallard.jpg

Lottery officials say he walked away with $108,000 after taxes.

Stallard says he plans to fix his boat, pay everything off, and fish for the rest of the year.

Price Less Foods will get $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18