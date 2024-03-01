'I actually started crying': Man wins $150,000 after purchasing $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

VALLEY STATION, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Valley Station man won $150,00 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in Louisville.
According to lottery officials, Charles Stallard stopped at Price Less Foods on Dixie Highway to get groceries and bought a $5 50X The Cash lottery ticket.
When scratching off the ticket, Stallard says he revealed the 50X symbol, meaning he won the top prize.
Lottery officials say he walked away with $108,000 after taxes.
Stallard says he plans to fix his boat, pay everything off, and fish for the rest of the year.
Price Less Foods will get $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.