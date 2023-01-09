'I couldn't ask for a better dog': Lexington woman reunited with medical service dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last handful of days have been a nightmare for a Lexington dog owner.

Chasity Conley has a nine-year-old dog, Emily, who had been missing since Thursday. Almost five days is a lot for Emily to be away from home, but also for Conley to not have her medical service dog.

"I haven't slept, I've barely ate, I've walked this entire place a million times," Conley said. "She is trained not to leave her boundaries."

Emily's disappearance added an extra layer of concern.

"I have triggered migraines, they don't really know what causes them, and at times I have blackouts," Conley said. "She usually walks a circle around my legs, and she'll whine the whole time."

Fliers were quickly posted throughout the city, even across social media. We were set to meet with Conley at 12:30 Monday morning to learn more about Emily to help get the word out. Just before 10:30 a.m., Conley called with the news that Emily had been found nearly three miles away near Lafayette High School.

"As soon as she saw me and I called her name, she just ran to me, jumped in my arms, we just went to the ground just love, and she was crying, and I was crying and it was wonderful, just to have her, it was just so great," Conley said.

Emily is back home, and she'll get a visit to the vet to make sure all is okay.