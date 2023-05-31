Watch Now
'I couldn't believe it': Kentucky man wins $75,000 from scratch-off ticket

Kentucky Lottery
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 10:48:02-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man won $75,000 after purchasing a $5 Grillin' & Chillin' scratch-off ticket at the Frankfort Valero on Highway 151.

Vernon Caldwell of Lawrenceburg was camping over the Memorial Day weekend when he decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket during a stop.

Caldwell uncovered the double symbol with the $2,500 prize on all 15 spots of the ticket, winning the top prize of $75,000.

On Tuesday morning, Caldwell traveled to lottery headquarters, where he received a check for $53,625 after taxes.

According to lottery officials, he plans to put the money in the bank.

Frankfort Valero will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.

