'I feel helpless': Kentucky woman unable to reach family after Hurricane Ian

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort woman is struggling to reach her relatives who live in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

Kathy Matthews said she’s repeatedly tried to reach her nephew David Turner, and his son, Travis Turner without success.

“I’m sorry, you’re number can’t be completed at this time,” she recalls the phone message saying.

David Turner lives on Plumosa Ave in Fort Myers, which is located along a small waterway. He is 67 while Travis is in his late 30s, Matthews said. He’s one of her only relatives still alive, she added.

After repeated attempts to call different agencies in Florida, Matthews said she now feels helpless.

“If god forbid something has happened to him, I want my family to know the type of person he was,” Matthews said.

If he’s ok, she believes he is helping people impacted by the storm. It’s just hard not knowing, she said. Her search for information about David and Travis takes place as she battles COVID-19.

“Sometimes when you're sick things just get more escalated in your heart,” she said. “And last night, David I want you to know Aunt Kathy knelt by her bed, she held your momma's books and she asked god to hold you forever and ever and I love you, that’s all I can say.”

