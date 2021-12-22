'I just hope it stops': Lawrenceburg homeowners frustrated with vandalized light display

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — This is the seventh or eighth Christmas that Martin and Paula Henderson have set up a light display outside their home.

"I think I've counted it takes about 60 man-hours to get everything together and get it going," Martin said.

He said unfortunately, someone has been coming into his yard and cutting up wires and cables that make up a display of 30,000 lights. To make matters worse, Martin says this happened last year too. He thinks the destruction looks like it was done with a sharp object, therefore he does not believe this was because of wildlife.

"I just kept hoping please, don't start messing with me," he said.

They have set up cameras outside to try and catch the person in the act.

"I actually considered starting taking them down tomorrow," Martin said.

He isn't going to do that. Paula says it wouldn't be fair to let one person ruin the display.

"We're doing it because we enjoy doing it and we want people to come and enjoy it," she said.

Martin says this has happened four times so far this year. He says he called the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to ask for extra patrols in the area. Even in this joyful season, Martin and Paula try to see the light.

"I just hope it stops," he said. That's the bottom line."

The sheriff's office says they have had deputies roam the neighborhood. So far there has been no information as to whom is being this.