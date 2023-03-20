'I know he’s up in heaven': 7-year-old daughter of homicide victim shares her story

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s second homicide of 2023 has left multiple children without their father.

43-year-old Justin Cooke was shot and killed Friday evening at the Marathon gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Lexington.

He leaves behind multiple children, including Treasure Justine Cooke, 7, and stepsister Story Henderson, 11.

“He always gave me gifts, but that’s not the thing I like about him,” Cooke said. “The thing I like about him is he’s caring.

She shared stories about her father coming to her cheerleading events. Henderson shared how Cooke never failed to put a smile on her face, recalling how he’d take her to the creek and how they would have cookouts.

“I thought of him more like a dad,” Henderson said.

Police have not made any arrests. They are investigating.

“The person who killed my dad was a no-good person,” Treasure Cooke said.

Her mother, who asked not to speak to LEX 18 on-camera, said Justin and his now-girlfriend were ambushed at the gas station. LEX 18 spoke with the girlfriend, who was also shot, Sunday evening. She said she is ok after being released from the hospital.

Treasure’s mother wants the person who shot her ex to know who he’s left behind.

“The people who did this, they shouldn't have done it because they didn't even know the kind of person he was,” Treasure Cooke said. “He was probably trying to protect his family. My dad wouldn't do anything to harm somebody for no reason."

Treasure hopes by speaking to LEX 18, she can help to find who killed her father.

“I’m very close to him to the point that I know he’s up in heaven and he’s always looking down on me.”