'I made it this far': Survivors Parade returns to Oaks

(LEX 18) — The Survivors Parade, one of the most beloved events of Kentucky Derby Weekend, will return in person to Oaks for the first time since 2019.

The parade will feature 146 breast and ovarian cancer survivors, who were all originally invited to march in 2020 ahead of the 146th Derby before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

"I hit my five-year mark last year," said Kristy Campbell from Paducah. "Being able to participate in this--I made it this far."

Campbell is one of the 146 survivors expected to march Friday. In addition to the participants, thousands of people in attendance will be decked out in pink, in an effort to raise national attention about breast and ovarian cancer.

"Oaks is a really good time to remind everyone to be vigilant about their cancer screenings," said Pam Temple-Jennings, a cancer control specialist at the University of Louisville. "Especially with their mammograms and to have that conversation with their physician."

The Kentucky Oaks charitable initiative has raised more than $1,000,000 for charity, since its inception 14 years ago.

