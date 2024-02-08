'I needed it': Kentucky man wins $530,000 after purchasing $1 lottery ticket

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Versailles man won $530,000 after he purchased a $1 Kentucky 5 lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, Jeffrey Yeager matched all five numbers for the January 20 drawing.

Yeager says he knew it was a big win whenever he scanned the ticket the following day, and the screen said, "Visit Kentucky Lottery Headquarters."

He told lottery officials that he and his wife drove to several other retailers to ensure the winning was real.

Yeager says he plans to use some of the winnings to put a down payment on a house.

According to lottery officials, Yeager and his wife received a check for $ 381,600 after taxes.

Circle K in Versailles will get $5,300 for selling the winning ticket.