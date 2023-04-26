Watch Now
'I panicked': Kentucky woman wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket

Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 26, 2023
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Grant County woman has won $500,000 after playing $40 in Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that she had just won $40 from another ticket, so she purchased two Wild Number 100X tickets.

According to officials, the woman began scratching off the first ticket and discovered wins on all 20 spots, totaling the big prize.

She told lottery officials this is her second winning; she had won $5,000 in the past.

The woman received a check after taxes for $357,500. She told lottery officials that she plans to purchase a house, some land, and help out her family.

Fas Mart on Taft Highway in Dry Ridge will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

